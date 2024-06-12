Adee's Coffee Roasters 1625 Fleet St.
Espresso Drinks
- Drip$3.75
- Fells Tonic$5.00
- Latte$4.75
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.50
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Dirty Chai$5.50
- Mocha$5.00
- Flat White$4.50
- Red Eye$4.75
- Iced Coffee$3.75
- Pour Over$5.50
- Brown Sugar Shaken Latte$5.50
- Cafe Au Lait$4.75
- Americano$4.00
- Oatmilk Hazelnut Shaken Espresso$6.00
- Espresso$4.00
- The hangover$5.00
- Dirty Chair Tonic$5.50
Specialty Drinks
Specialty Loose Leaf Tea
Bottled Drinks
Beans
All Day Breakfast
Smoothies
Pastries
Adee's Coffee Roasters Location and Hours
(443) 438-6728
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6AM